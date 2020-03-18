Three area athletes help TJC Baseball finish up ranked No. 1 in the nation

TYLER — Two former members of the Brook Hill Guard baseball team and a former Bullard Panther are members of the Tyler Junior College squad that finished the season ranked No. 1 in the the final NJCAA Division III baseball poll.
The Apaches,who saw their season end early last week due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, finish up with an 18-5 record after sweeping Rock Valley College, Ill. (10-1, 4-3) on March 10 in Tyler.
The Apaches garnered six of the eight first place votes and finished ranked No. 1 in the final NJCAA Division III poll.
Rowen-Gloucester (NJ), 3-1, was second, followed by Brookhaven (14-6) out of Dallas in the third spot.
Sophomores Jacob Johnson of Bullard High and Miguel Vega and Josh Jenkins, who are Brook Hill products, each made contributions that helped propel TJC to a strong season.
Johnson maintained a .339 (22 of 69) batting average while playing in 20 games.
He drove in 18 runs, scored 22 runs and stole seven bases.
Defensively, Johnson played in the outfield.
Infielder Vega batted .255 (14 of 72) in 19 games. He stroke one home run and knocked in nine runs for the Apaches, who ended the year on an 11-game winning streak.
Vega also scored nine runs and had three stolen bases.
Jenkins, a reserve catcher, saw duty in five games and scored a run in a limited number of at bats.
TJC is coached by Doug Wren.
