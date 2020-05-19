Three SFA men's athletic teams penalized for not meeting minimum academic standard

NACOGDOCHES — The NCAA announced on Tuesday that Stephen F. Austin State University faces post season bans for its football and baseball teams in the 2020-21 school year and for men's basketball in the 2021-22 school term.
The bans are penalties for Academic Progress Rate violations.
The school said in a media release that it will release more information in the coming days.
SFA athletic director Robert Ivey was not available for comment on Tuesday.
Below is the full release from SFA:
Today, the NCAA publicly released Academic Progress Report (APR) scores for all Division I athletic programs, including Stephen F. Austin. These four-year cohort APR scores began with the 2015-2016 academic year. As noted in its release, three SFA sports programs (men’s basketball, football and baseball) failed to meet the minimum four-year cohort APR score of 930 needed to avoid penalties. As a result, these programs must serve the Level I APR penalties, which include a reduction in countable practice hours and a one-year postseason ban. The University has been approved to delay the men’s basketball postseason ban until the 2021-22 season, while football and baseball will serve their bans during the 2020-21 academic year.
Beginning in 2013, an athletics department administrative error in the academic certification process resulted in the miscalculation of SFA’s reported APR scores. Once the administrative error was identified and corrected, the APR scores of these three programs fell below the 930 threshold. Procedures are now in place to prevent a reoccurrence of the error.
The athletics department has been focused on academic progress and is proud of its current student athletes who collectively earned a 3.21 GPA for the spring semester.
SFA was one of 21 schools that failed to meet the minimum academic requirements.
Prairie View A&M (football) was the only other Texas school on the list.
