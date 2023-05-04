BULLARD - A trio of young women from Bullard High School signed paperwork on Tuesday to continue in their respective sports at the collegiate level.
Lady Panther soccer standout Chloe Howard will be playing for Tyler Junior College, distance specialist Ana Morales will be running for Southwestern University in Georgetown and Saelyr Hunt will continue her softball endeavors at LeTourneau University in Longview.
Howard, who plays defender (center back), will be joining a TJC team that has won six national championships and was a national semi-finalist last season.
She plans on majoring in communications and broadcasting.
Morales, a member of the Academic-All State team for four years at Bullard, choose Southwestern for its academics primarily.
Southwestern is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Hunt, has been playing softball for the past two seasons at Bullard. She was a member of last year's Lady Panther team that made it all the way to the state tournament. Bullard is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A currently.
Hunt plans on majoring in aviation at LeTourneau.
Tuesday's signing ceremony was held at the Aubrey B. Owens Auditorium.
