Three student athletes from Troup sign to play at the next level

TROUP — A trio of student athletes from Troup High School signed letters of intent on Thursday morning to continue playing their sport of choice at the collegiate level.
The signing ceremony was held at the high school auditorium.
The three have one significant thing in common as each recently concluded their high school career by competing in a state championship event.
Marigold Hunter signed a track and field scholarship with University Texas Tyler (NCAA, Division II) while golfers Chris Franklin and Bracey Cover opted for Jacksonville College.
Hunter recently competed in the 3,200 meter run at state.
Franklin and Cover were members of the Troup boys golf team that finished in ninth place at the Class 3A State Golf Championships.
