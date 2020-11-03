Three Texas schools ranked in AP Top 25

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll includes three schools, who all posted wins on Saturday.

The highest ranked team is the Texas A&M Aggies, who outlasted Arkansas, 42-31, to move to 4-1.

The Ponies of SMU are ranked No. 18.

SMU (6-1) dispatched Navy, 51-37, last week in Dallas.

Coming off of a huge upset victory over Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Texas (4-2) is ranked No. 22 this week.

 

AP Top 25

1-Clemson (7-0)

2-Alabama (6-0)

3-Ohio State (2-0)

4-Notre Dame (6-0)

5-Georgia (4-1)

6-Cincinnati (5-0)

7-Texas A&M (4-1)

8-Florida (3-1)

9-Brigham Young (7-0)

10-Wisconsin (1-0)

11-Miami (5-1)

12-Oregon (0-0)

13-Indiana (2-0)

14-Oklahoma State (4-1)

15-Coastal Carolina (6-0)

16-Marshall (5-0)

17-Iowa State (4-2)

18-SMU (6-1)

19-Oklahoma (4-2)

20-USC (0-0)

21-Boise State (2-0)

22-Texas (4-2)

23-Michigan (1-1)

24-Auburn (4-2)

25-Liberty (6-0)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you