Three Texas teams rank in Phil Steele's preseason Top 25

Three Texas universities are ranked in Phil Steele's preseason Top 25 football poll.

Texas A&M charted at No. 6 to lead the threesome.

The Aggies will be led by freshman Haynes King at quarterback. King is a Longview High School product.

Texas A&M is coming off of a 9-1 (8-1 SEC) season and a 41-37 victory over North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The new season will commence at 7 p.m. on Sep. 4 when Texas A&M hosts Kent State.

Ranked No. 20 are the Texas Longhorns.

Texas is in its first season with under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns open up at home (3:30 p.m., Sep. 4), with Louisiana-Lafayette set to provide the opposition.

TCU is ranked No. 25.

Included on the Horned Frog roster is Deshaun McCuin, a sophomore defensive back out of Jacksonville High School.

TCU posted a 6-4 overall record in 2020 and went 5-4 in Big XII play.

The Frogs will get things started by entertaining Duquesne at 7 p.m. on Sep. 4.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you