THSCA names 25 local and area student-athletes to Academic All-State teams

Twenty-five local and area student athletes, trainers and managers representing the spring sports have earned Academic All-State lauds.

The Texas High School Coaches Association, along with theTexas Army National Guard, have recognized young men and young women from Jacksonville High School, Rusk High School, Bullard High School, Troup High School and Alto High School.

To be considered for the team a student must be a senior, must be an athlete, trainer or student manger and be in good standing with the team.

They must also  be of good moral character and have achieved a grade point average of at least 92 for work done in grades 9-11 and any completed work during their senior year.

The highest level of honors is Elite status, followed by First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention.

Three young men earned First Team mention from Cherokee-Southern Smith County schools.

The short list included Ty Chandler (Jacksonville), along with Jackson Duplichain and Caden West from Alto.

The trio are all involved in their school's baseball programs.

Jacksonville Academic All-State award winners

Softball-Alyssa Justice, Honorable Mention

Softball-Emily Ortiz, Honorable Mention

Baseball-Ty Chandler, First Team

Boys Track-Devin McCuin, Second Team

Rusk Academic All-State award winners

Baseball-Jeren Driver, Honorable Mention

Baseball- Peighton Vargas, Honorable Mention

Baseball-Jackson Dowling, Honorable Mention

Baseball-Tarrant Sunday, Honorable Mention

Bullard Academic All-State award winners

Softball-Saelyr Hunt, Second Team

Softball-Teagan Graul, Second Team

Softball-Callie Bailey, Second Team

Girls Track-Reagan Stegall, Second Team

Girls Track-Ana Morales, Honorable Mention

Girls Track-Karleigh Hagan, Honorable Mention

Troup Academic All-State award winners

Softball-Tara Wells, Second Team

Baseball-Darren Parrish, Honorable Mention

Girls Track-Reagan Hope Shofner, Second Team

Alto Academic All-State award winners

Softball-Jayda Lawrence, Honorable Mention

Softball-Halie Duplichain, Honorable Mention 

Baseball-Caden West, First Team

Baseball-Jackson Duplichain, First Team

Baseball-Carter Pursley, Second Team

Baseball-Landon Cook, Second Team

Boys Track-Clayton Gresham, Second Team

Girls Track-Campbell Bailey, Second Team

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you