Twenty-five local and area student athletes, trainers and managers representing the spring sports have earned Academic All-State lauds.
The Texas High School Coaches Association, along with theTexas Army National Guard, have recognized young men and young women from Jacksonville High School, Rusk High School, Bullard High School, Troup High School and Alto High School.
To be considered for the team a student must be a senior, must be an athlete, trainer or student manger and be in good standing with the team.
They must also be of good moral character and have achieved a grade point average of at least 92 for work done in grades 9-11 and any completed work during their senior year.
The highest level of honors is Elite status, followed by First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention.
Three young men earned First Team mention from Cherokee-Southern Smith County schools.
The short list included Ty Chandler (Jacksonville), along with Jackson Duplichain and Caden West from Alto.
The trio are all involved in their school's baseball programs.
Jacksonville Academic All-State award winners
Softball-Alyssa Justice, Honorable Mention
Softball-Emily Ortiz, Honorable Mention
Baseball-Ty Chandler, First Team
Boys Track-Devin McCuin, Second Team
Rusk Academic All-State award winners
Baseball-Jeren Driver, Honorable Mention
Baseball- Peighton Vargas, Honorable Mention
Baseball-Jackson Dowling, Honorable Mention
Baseball-Tarrant Sunday, Honorable Mention
Bullard Academic All-State award winners
Softball-Saelyr Hunt, Second Team
Softball-Teagan Graul, Second Team
Softball-Callie Bailey, Second Team
Girls Track-Reagan Stegall, Second Team
Girls Track-Ana Morales, Honorable Mention
Girls Track-Karleigh Hagan, Honorable Mention
Troup Academic All-State award winners
Softball-Tara Wells, Second Team
Baseball-Darren Parrish, Honorable Mention
Girls Track-Reagan Hope Shofner, Second Team
Alto Academic All-State award winners
Softball-Jayda Lawrence, Honorable Mention
Softball-Halie Duplichain, Honorable Mention
Baseball-Caden West, First Team
Baseball-Jackson Duplichain, First Team
Baseball-Carter Pursley, Second Team
Baseball-Landon Cook, Second Team
Boys Track-Clayton Gresham, Second Team
Girls Track-Campbell Bailey, Second Team
