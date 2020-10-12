Ticket information for Jacksonville-Hallsville, Oct. 23

Peter Torres of Jacksonville closes in on a lose ball in route to making a fumble recovery in the Tribe's game against Nederland on Saturday. Jacksonville is off this week, but tickets for the Oct. 23 game at Hallsville are now available on line.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville fans may purchase tickets online for the Tribe's Oct. 23 game at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville.

Tickets are $6.00 plue service fees each and you must have a ticket in order to enter the stadium.

The link https://www.jisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1845667&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=1999088 is up and functioning now

If you have difficulty in placing your order phone Lynn Nabi, (972) 977-2764.

This game will be the first road game of the season for the Indians.

Recommended for you