Ticket information for Jacksonville-Hallsville, Oct. 23

Jacksonville fans may purchase tickets online for the Tribe's Oct. 23 game at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville.
Tickets are $6.00 plue service fees each and you must have a ticket in order to enter the stadium.
The link https://www.jisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1845667&type=d&pREC_ID=1999088 is up and functioning now
If you have difficulty in placing your order phone Lynn Nabi, (972) 977-2764.
This game will be the first road game of the season for the Indians.
