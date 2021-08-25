Tickets for this week's JHS JV football game available online

Jacksonville's junior varsity football squad will commence its season by hosting Crandall at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.jisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1845667&type=d
Normally the freshmen and the junior teams play at the same location; however, this week, due to the distance between Crandall and Jacksonville, the freshman game will take place in Crandall at 5:30 p.m.
