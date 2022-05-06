Tiger Baseball loses to Sabine in first game of bi-district series

LINDALE - Sabine claimed a 7-0 victory over Troup on Friday night in the first game of a UIL, Class 3A, Region II, bi-district series that is being played at Lindale High School.
The Tigers (15-13-1) managed to get just two hits off of the Cardinals' Matt Huey, who pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher.
Bradley Adams and Carson Davenport each had a base hit for the Tigers.
Colt Sparks went 3-4 to spur Sabine.
Colby Turner pitched six frames and gave up six runs, five of which were earned on eight hits. He fanned six and walked three.
Grayson Hearon worked the seventh for the Tigers and allowed one run on two hits (earned) on two hits. He struck out three Cardinal batters.
The two clubs will meet up at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lindale for Game 2. If a Game 3 is needed, it will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.