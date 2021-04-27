Tiger bats go silent in Harleton

HARLETON — Troup was able to muster up just two hits in its 7-2 road loss to Harleton on Monday.
With one regular-season game left to be played, the Tigers and the Wildcats are both 9-4 in District 16-3A play, but Harleton has won both meetings against the Maroon and White this season.
Harleton scored three runs in the first frame and led from start to finish.
The Tigers plated both of their runs in the top of the top of the third inning.
Ty Lovelady and Dylan Meyer accounted for Troup's hit, with Austin Huml driving in a Tiger run.
The Wildcats had six hits in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.