Tiger, Lady Tiger golf teams qualify for regionals

LONGVIEW - The Troup High School boys and girls golf teams have qualified for the Class 3A, Region II Golf Championships, which will take place at Oakhurst in Bullard on April 18-21.
The Tigers finished in first place at the district tournament in Longview earlier this week, while the Troup girls came in second place in the team standings.
Troup Maroon (312-310-622) was led by Chris Franklin (72-74-146), Grayson Hearon (81-77-158) and Bracey Cover (86-75-161), who finished one, two, three in the individual standings.
Rounding out the Maroon unit was 5. Grayson Hampton (78-74-162) and 6. Jackson Green (81-76-167).
Tatum Green (363-378-741) finished as the runner up in the team standings.
Troup White (392-387-779) came in third place.
Team White was comprised of Alan Eads (94-87-181), John Barton (93-94-181), Hunter Nord (97-99-196) and Blake Henson (108-102-210).
Tatum (405-406-811) and Troup (407-409-846) were the top two teams in the girls division.
Three Lady Tigers finished in the top 10. That group included 4. Jaycee Berryhill (101-98-199), 5. Kaylee Brooks (108-99-207) and 7. Faith Brooks (112-102-214).
Savannah Howard (116-110-226) and Emory Cover (124-125-249) also were a part of the Troup squad.
