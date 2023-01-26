Tiger lifters finish second at Troup Quad Meet

TROUP - Troup accumulated four first place finishes and amassed 36 points to come in sec0nd place in the team standings at the Troup Boys Quad Meet on Monday.
Arp won first place with 50 points and finishing behind Troup was West Rusk (29) and Bullard (20).
Troup Top 5 finishers
123 lb. WC-1.Kameron Kendrick, 740 lbs.
132lb. WC-1. Quinton Taylor, 1,025 lbs.
148 lb. WC-1.Billy Borja, 825 lbs.
165 lb. WC-3. Juan Salinas, 925 lbs.
181 lb. WC-Jacob Baker, 1,105 lbs.
242 lb. WC-4. Sean Floyd, 920 lbs.
308 lb. WC-1. Mason Stroud, 1,085 lbs.
Bullard Top 5 finishers
220 lb WC-2. Luke Martin, 950 lbs.
220 lb. WC-3. Bryce Johnston, 885
220 lb. WC-4 Talon Balkom, 785 lbs.
242 lb. WC-3. Asher Malone, 945 lbs.
