Tigers bounce back into win column by blasting Bobcats, 50-33

After suffering a 47-44 upset loss at home to Frankston on Friday night, the Troup Tigers rebounded the following day by stopping Kerens, 50-33, at Tiger Gymnasium.
Troup (8-3) will be looking to evening the score with Frankston when the Maroon and White visit the Indians for a return engagement at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Frankston 47, Troup 44
Frankston (3-4) connected on seven shots from 3-point range compared to Troup's six.
The Indians led 19-17 at the break and 29-26 going into the fourth period.
Leading scorers for Troup were Matthew Castillo (12), Clayton Vickers (9), Trae Davis (7) and Blake Wood (7).
Castillo sank four shots from beyond the arc.
Frnakston's Cael Bruno led all players with 21 points, which included three shots from downtown.
Troup 50, Kerens 33
Castillo's 16 points powered Troup to victory, with Davis popping in 10. Castillo made good on three shots from beyond the arc.
Cover and Easton Haugeberg added seven apiece for the Tigers.
Leading 22-18 to start the second half, the Maroon and White outscored the Bobcats 20-8 in the pivotal third quarter.
Kerens (3-5) received 12 points from Tyler Carter.
