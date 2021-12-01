Tigers claw out a 40-35 victory over New Summerfield

NEW SUMMERFIELD — The Troup Tigers dialed up their long game in securing a 40-35 win over New Summerfield on Tuesday evening at the NS Coliseum.
Troup (3-0) sank six triples, compared to the Hornets' two.
The Tigers led 21-15 at halftime before managing to keep NS at bay in the final half.
Bracey Cover of Troup was the game's leading scorer with 17 points, which included four bombs from downtown.
Trae Davis and Logan Womack pitched in eight points each and Payton Elliott tossed in three.
Womack and Elliott each sank a 3-pointer.
Rylan Fickey and Tony Uribe tossed in 12 points apiece for New Summerfield (4-3).
Troup is scheduled to play in the Slocum Tournament beginning on Thur. With pool play games against Wells at 9:20 a.m. in the high school gym and at 1:20 p.m. versus Joaquin in the junior high gym.
