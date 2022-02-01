Tigers defeat West Rusk, 49-34, on the road

NEW LONDON — Troup picked up a key road District 16-3A road win over West Rusk, winning 49-34 on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers improved to 18-11, 4-6, with West Rusk now standing at 12-12, 5-5.
Troup will entertain Arp at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
Trae Davis paced Troup with 16 points, followed by Logan Womack with 14 and Bracey Cover, who had 11.
Completing the scoring for the Maroon and White was Trevor Padia (8) and Colby Turner (2).
The Tigers were lethal from behind the arc, dropping in seven bombs compared to the Raiders' two.
Womack sank four of Troup's triples, Davis had two and Cover one.
West Rusk came away with a 30-25 win in the junior varsity game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.