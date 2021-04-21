Tigers doubled up by Wildcats on Senior Night

TROUP — Harleton dampened the Senior Night festivities in Troup on Tuesday night by downing the Tigers, 12-6.
The Wildcats didn't waste any time in putting the Tigers on the ropes.
Harleton plated seven men in the top of the second to take an early 7-0 lead.
Troup's most productive inning came in the fourth when the Maroon and White sent four runners across the plate to trim the Wildcat lead to 9-4.
Troup's top hitters included Austin Huml (3-3, 2B, one RBI), Ty Lovelady (2-3) and Anthony Salgado (1-1Bs, one RBI).
Colby Turner was the starter on the bump for team Troup.
Harleton had 14 hits to Troup's eight,
JoJo Clark, the Wildcat starter, took the win on the mound for the visitors.
