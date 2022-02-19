Tigers edge West Rusk for 16-3A's final playoff spot

TYLER - Troup held on to stop West Rusk, 46-42, in a District 16-3A play-in game that took place at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler on Friday night.
Troup and West Rusk ended the regular season with 7-7 conference records.
The Tigers (22-12) advance to face White Oak, the District 15-3A champions. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at UT Tyler's Herrington Patriot Center.
Trae Davis scored 16 points to spur Troup to victory and Bracey Cover pitched in 10. Cover drained three triples in the contest.
Also sinking a trio of 3-pointers for the Tigers was Logan Womack, who ended up with nine points.
Troup led 16-4 after one quarter of play, but the Raiders bounced back, with the contest having been decided late.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.