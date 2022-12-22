Tigers hampered by slow start in 49-42 loss to Tatum

TATUM - A slow start to open the game by the Troup Tigers set Tatum up to earn a victory in the District 16-3A lid lifter on Tuesday night in Tatum.
The Tigers (8-8, 0-1) fell 49-42 to the Eagles (7-9, 1-0).
Taum took a 21-8 lead into the second quarter and went on to lead 30-16 at halftime.
Leading scorers for the Tigers were Trae Davis (11), Jarett Castillo (9), Colby Turner (9) and Ty Lovelady (6).
Jordan Chambers of Tatum dropped in 21 to lead all scorers.
Troup's next action will take place in the (Troup) Glen Evans Classic. The Tigers will battle New Summerfield at noon on Dec. 27 and will take on Harleton at 7:30 p.m. that evening.
SUB-VARSITY: Troup 50, Tatum 24 (JV); Tatum 55, Troup 41 (9TH).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.