Tigers, Lady Tigers win most recent outings

TROUP - Both the Troup Tigers and Lady Tigers earned victories at Tiger Gymnasium on Friday.
The Tigers moved to 8-7 after outlasting Kerens (2-6), 47-40.
The Troup ladies evened their District 16-3A record at 1-1 by polishing off Jefferson, 44-39.
At 7:30 p.m. on Monday the Tigers will open conference play by visiting Tatum.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host Taum at 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
(Boys) Troup 47, Kerens 40
The difference in the game boiled down to the what happened in the third quarter. Troup outscored the Bobcats 13-7 coming out of the break, and then went on to make that lead stand in the final 8:00 of play.
Trae Davis canned three triples and finished with 13 points for the home team while Jarett Castillo pumped in 12.
Completing the scoring for the Maroon and White was Carson Davenport (8), Bryce Wallum (7) and Colby Turner (7).
Troup also took car of Kerens in the junior varsity game winning 44-17.
(Girls) Troup 44, Jefferson 39
Troup found itself behind 23-19 at halftime, but the Lady Tigers came out in the third quarter and won the frame 13-2, which sparked the team to victory.
Qhenja Jordan and Bailey Blanton dropped in 11 points apiece for Troup, with Ashja Franklin adding eight and Chloie Haugeberg seven.
The Lady Bulldogs were led offensively by Kristen Thomas with 13 points.
