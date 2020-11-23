Tigers lose to Harmony in final seconds

GILMER — Harmony rallied from a five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to defeat Troup, 43-40, on Friday night at the Eagles' home gym.
The Eagles (1-0) were red hot from behind the arc, where they connected on eight baskets from beyond the arc.
Harmony's leading scorer, Evan Patterson dropped in 15 points, which included four buckets from long distance.
Conversely, the Tigers (0-2) were held to just two treys —both by Matthew Castillo, who ended the night with 12 points.
Other players of impact for Troup included Clayton Vickers, with nine points, Easton Haugeberg, who chipped in seven and Blake Wood who fired in six.
