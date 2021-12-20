Tigers lose to Kerens on the road

KERENS — Muzig Gunnell's 21 points led Kerens to a 55-36 win over visiting Troup on Friday evening.

Trailing by a point after one quarter of play, the Bobcats got rolling in the second frame by outscoring the Tigers, 18-6, and it was all Kerens the rest of the way.

Leading the Tigers (10-5) in scoring was Logan Womack (12) and Cody Davenport (9). Each hit three 3-pointers in the outing.

Trae Davis added six points for Troup.

With the triumph, Kerens was able to even its slate at 5-5.

The Tigers will be hosting the annual Glen Evans Classic on Dec. 28-29.

On Day 1 the Tigers will play Frankston at noon and will go up against Kennard at 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday the Tigers are scheduled to battle Laneville and Winona.

