Tigers move to 5-0 after wins over Wells and Joaquin

SLOCUM — The Troup Basketball Tigers improved to 5-0 on Thursday by winning two games on the opening day of the Slocum Tournament.
In a morning affair, the Tigers (5-0) knocked off Wells, 43-35, and in an afternoon tilt, Troup put away Joaquin's Rams, 43-34.
Bracey Cover and Logan Womack paved the way to victory for the Tigers in the game against Wells by scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Cover canned three triples and Womack sank two shots form beyond the arc.
Trae Davis added nine points, which included one 3-pointer.
Troup led 28-27 going into the final quarter before outscoring the Pirates, 15-8, in the fourth frame to garner the win.
In the win over Joaquin, Womack dropped in 11 points, Colby Turner scored 10.
Cover added eight points, followed by Trevor Padia with seven.
The Tigers, once again, shot well from long range by draining six triples, with Womack netting three and Cover putting in two from downtown.
The Tigers outscored the Rams 17-7 in the third quarter.
Troup will face Frankston at 3:20 p.m. Friday in Gold Bracket action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.