Tigers open district with a narrow loss to Tatum

TATUM — Troup launched district play on Tuesday by journeying to Tatum to take on a formidable flock of Eagles.
Tatum came on strong late to edge Troup, 53-49.
Troup led 35-34 after three quarters of play.
Clayton Vickers collected a game-high 23 points for the Tigers, with Bracey Cover pitching in eight and Blake Wood scoring five.
Tatum had the hot hand form beyond the arc, draining seven triples, compared to Troup's three — two from Cover and one from Vickers.
The Tigers (9-5, 0-1) will look to get back on track at 12:15 p.m. (varsity) Saturday by hosting Jefferson.
