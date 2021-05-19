Tilley, Ward to represent Rusk at the next level

RUSK — Two members of the Rusk Eagle football team revealed their college choices late last week.
Football standouts Kavesdeon Tilley and Isiah Ward signed their respective letters of intent paperwork in a ceremony that took place before family, friends, classmates and well wishers inside Eagle Coliseum.
Tilley's next stop is Goodwell, Okla., home of Oklahoma Panhandle State University. The Aggies play in the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA, Division I).
OPSU finished 2-7, 2-3 last year. The Aggies are coached by Bob Majeski.
Tilley played as a receiver and a running back at Rusk.
Ward signed with Hardin-Simmons University (NCAA Division III) in Abilene.
At Rusk he played as a defensive back.
The Cowboys posted a 4-1 record during a short spring slate of games.
Hardin-Simmons is coached by Jessie Burleson.
Both young men were all-district performers at Rusk, where they were coached by Thomas Sutton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.