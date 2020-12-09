Tilley's double double helps Rusk defeat Bullard, 74-63

RUSK — Kavesdion Tilley recorded a double double (17 points, 11 rebounds) and had three steals on Tuesday at Eagle Coliseum where Rusk came away with a 74-63 win over Bullard.
Aiden McCown hit 5-of-7 shots from behind the arc to finish with a team-best 23 points. He also had three steals.
Rusk used a total team effort in running its record to 5-1.
Other players of impact for the Eagles included Owen McCown, who dropped in 16 points to compliment his four assists and Isiah Ward (13 points).
The Eagles will entertain Brook Hill at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
Bullard (1-6) will host Whitehouse at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.