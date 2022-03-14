WHITEHOUSE - Troup wrapped up play in the TASO Tournament at Whitehouse by winnin two games by 1-0 counts on Saturday.
Jessie Minnix blasted a run-scoring double in the top of the first inning to give her club a 1-0 win over Van. Minnix also stroked a base hit in the game.
Also hitting safely for Troup was Taylor Gillispie and Bailey Blanton.
Gillispie also was the winning pitcher. She didn't allow a hit, struck out 12 and walked one.
Once again, Troup plated one run in the first inning to stop Whitehouse, 1-0.
A base hit that drove in a run by Minnix turned out to be the game-winning hit for the Lady Tigers.
Gillispie went 2-2 at the dish, with a pair of doubles.
Haylee Priest and Sarah Neel added base knocks for the Maroon and White.
Lindsay Davis earned the win in the circle. She allowed two hits, stuck out five and issued two base on balls in going the distance.
District play will resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday when Jefferson is scheduled to visit Troup (11-3, 2-0).
