Timpson-Centerville to play regional championship game at Tomato Bowl

The Historic Tomato Bowl in downtown Jacksonville will host a Class 2A-I, Region III championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Timpson Bears (13-0) will be taking on the Tigers from Centerville (12-1).
Timpson doubled up previously undefeated Beckville, 42-21, while Centerville was hammering Hawkins, 49-14 last week.
This will be the Bears' second visit to the Tomato Bowl this season. Timpson opened the playoffs on Nov. 11 by walloping Frankson, 62-0, in the bi-district round.
The winner of the Timpson-Centerville game will move on to the state semi-final round where they will take on either Shiner or Refugio from Region IV.
