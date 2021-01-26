Tonight's District 16-5A clash between the Jacksonville Indians and the Whitehouse Wildcats will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The junior varsity game between the two schools has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Jacksonville team.
Entering play this evening, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches and Lufkin are all 2-2 in conference games and are tied for second place behind Huntsville.
