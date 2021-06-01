TJC Baseball needs one win to bring national championship home

GREENVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Junior College has glided through three rounds of the NJCAA Division III National Championship Tournament in Greenville, Tenn. unscathed.
The Apaches are a win away from earning the national championship — TJC will play either Niagara County (NY), Oakton (Ill.) or RCSJ Glouster on Wed. night, and if the Apaches win, the championship trophy will be on its way to the trophy case at TJC.
TJC, the tournament's No. 2 seed, is 3-0 in tourney play after claiming victories over Rockingham (NC) (13-5, 8 innings) on Sat., No. 6-seed Coastal Bend from Beeville, on Sun. (6-5) and versus the top seed, RCSJ Glouster (16-1, 6 inn.) on Memorial Day.
A couple of area athletes continued to excel with the bats in the Apaches' most recent win.
Brook Hill-graduate Miguel Vega ripped a home run in what was a 14-run sixth inning if the win over RCSJ Glouster. He also clubbed a double and drove in two runs.
Jacob Johnson, the Apaches' lead-off hitter and a graduate of Bullard High School, went 2-3 with a double and an RBI.
TJC's last national championship came in 2017 when the Apaches defeated Niagara County, 5-1, in the title game.
