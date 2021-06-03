TJC wins D-III College World Series; BH grad has game winning hit

GREENVILLE, Tenn. — Miguel Vega, a graduate of The Brook Hill School in Bullard, belted a two-run home run over the wall in left center to give Tyler Junior College a 5-4, come-from-behind win over Niagara County (NY) Community College on Wednesday.
The victory came in the championship game of the NJCAA Division III College World Series, which was played at Pioneer Park in Greenville, Tenn.
After going 4-0 in the national tournament, the Apaches end the year with a 40-16 record.
The game was tied, 3-3, after two innings of play.
Niagara took the lead by plating a run in the top of the seventh, with Vega's blast taking place in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Vega went 7-16 (.438 batting average) during his stay in Greenville. He hit five home runs — at least one in each of the Apache games at the College World Series — and finished with 10 RBI.
Bullard High-graduate Jacob Johnson had one hit in three official trips to the plate in the title tilt.
This was TJC's sixth national championship in baseball.
