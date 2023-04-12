TYLER - The Tyler Junior College Apache Cheer Team recently won the first national championship in school history.
Competing in the Intermediate Large Coed Open Division, team TJC Apache Cheer came out on top at the National Cheerleading Association's College Nationals, where were held in Daytona Beach, FL.
Included on the elite squad are Rusk High School graduates Zoe Fields and Lexie Stanley and Katie Jones, who is an Alto High School product.
"We work a whole year preparing for a routine that lasts two minutes and 15 seconds," Tammy Rose, TJC Cheer head coach said. "We started this journey last summer at NCA College Camp at SMU in Dallas where we earned a bronze bid to attend NCA College Nationals."
According to a TJC media release, the team worked extremely hard since coming back from the Christmas Break.
In addition to cheering at the college's men's and women's basketball games throughout the winter, TJC Apache Cheer also made a number of off-campus appearances.
Team members also gave up their Spring Break in order to practice for nationals.
“There were six teams in our division at nationals,” Rose said. “I knew we had the difficulty needed to win, but we just needed the execution of the routine to match! I am so proud of them and all their months of hard work. There were times everyone wanted to give up, but they never did. They kept going — all the way to first place!”
