Todd's game winning homer lifts Maidens to victory

Riley Todd launched a 2-run home run over the fence in left field in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Jacksonville a 6-3 win over Brownsboro on Tuesday evening.
The game was the Maidens' home opener.
Jacksonville led 3-0 after three innings of play, but the Bearettes came back to tie the game in the top of the fifth, which sat the stage for Todd's heroics.
Leading the Maidens (8-4) at the plate was Raji Canady with two hits and three RBI, along with Jordyn Whitaker and Saylor Williams, who each belted a double.
Williams also drove in a pair of runs for the Blue and White.
In the circle, Williams earned the victory for the Maidens by holding Brownsboro to an earned run on only two hits. She struck out 13 and walked four.
The Maidens are not scheduled to return to action until 2:30 p.m. Monday when they open up District 16-5A play by traveling to Nacogdoches.
