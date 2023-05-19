Tomato Fest Gran Prix Juniors Tennis tourney entries now being accepted

The entry window for the Tomato Fest USTPA Gran Prix Juniors Tennis Tournament is now open.
The annual tournament, which is sponsored by the Jacksonville Tennis Association, will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Jacksonville High School Tennis Courts, located at 1210 Corinth Road.
Entries must be made online at EastTexasTennis.topdoglive.com. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m., June 5. The sign up fee is $20, payable at the time of entry.
Singles events will consist of a co-ed division for 10-and-under, along with boys 12-and-under, 14-and-under and 18-and-under. There will also by girls 12-and-under, girls 14-and-under and girls 18-and-under divisions.
Players may enter only one age group division.
Matches will be one pro set (eight games to win), with no ad scoring.
There will also be a consolation bracket for each age group.
Proceeds from the tournament will go towards college scholarships for public, private and home schooled students who display good moral character, good academic standing and have been active tennis players.
For more information contact David Hanna, (903) 571-6277.
