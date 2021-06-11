Tomato Fest Gran Prix juniors tennis tourney loaded with J'ville, Bullard youth

Around 40 boys and girls have signed up to play in the Jacksonville Tomato Fest USTPA Gran Prix juniors tennis tournament, slated to get under at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at Jacksonville High School.
The tourney, sponsored by the Jacksonville Tennis Association, features six division (all singles), three for boys and the same number of girls.
The majority of the participants that have registered are from Jacksonville and Bullard, which will give local tennis fans a wide array of talented youth to root for.
In the Boys 14 division, Jacksonville will be represented by Joseph Bentoski, Dylan Dosser, Westyn Hassell, Jose Meza, Danny Ramirez and Emmanuel Silva.
In that same group is Logan Brooks, Carson Dodd, Ethan Johnson and Hunter Wright from Bullard.
Seven of the 10 participants in the Boys 18 bracket are from Tomato Town. That group includes Windom Hamilton, Alex Hassell, Brendan Hesterly, Ethan Kohler, Ethan Mathis, Wes Royon and Will Royon.
Bullard's Caleb Brooks and Cayden Dodd are also included in the division.
In the Girls 12 grouping, Mary Peacock (Jacksonville) and Aliyah Crow (Bullard) will be contesting the title.
The Girls 14 bracket features Willow Hamilton and Sophia McNeill from Jacksonville and Aliyah Crow, who is out of Bullard.
The Girls 18 division is an all-Jacksonville affair.
Scheduled to compete are Molly Bentoski, Sarah McCullough, Alena Trawick and Gracie Webb.
Proceeds from the tournament will go towards funding scholarship for worthy high school and home school students.
Jacksonville High School head tennis coach David Hanna is serving as tournament director.
