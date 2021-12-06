Tommy Young Classic: Late free throws pushes Trinity Christian past Rusk, 62-60

BULLARD — Rusk and Willow Park-Trinity Christian battled for the entire 32 minutes on Friday evening in the Brook Hill-Tommy Young Classic, and in the end a couple of free throws in the final 10 seconds gave Trinity Christian the 62-60 win.
Rusk (0-6) led by seven points, 44-37, with 2:42 to go in the third, but the Eagles from the Austin area closed the segment out on a 7-0 run to tie things up, 44-44, to start the fourth.
Trinity Christian extended its lead to 60-50 with 2:07 left in the game, but Rusk came back to pull with a deuce on two occasions down the stretch.
A Heston Kelly floater from the lane that took place with 26 ticks left cut the Trinity Christian lead to 60-58.
Kelly drove the lane again to drop in a basket with :10 left that closed the gap to within a point, 61-60, for Rusk. Rusk was force to foul afterwards. as Trinity Christian was content in bleeding the clock down.
Kelly led Rusk in scoring with 19 points, 12 of which came in the final frame.
Aiden McCown dropped in nine points, which included two 3-pointers, and Jadarion Jenkins tossed in seven points.
Kanyon Kelly scored 16 to lead Trinity Christian.
NOTE: In Rusk's final game of the Classic on Saturday, Brook Hill beat the Red and Black, 65-30.
