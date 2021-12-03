Tommy Young Tourney: Guard double up Willow Point-Trinity Christian, 60-30

BULLARD — Three members of the Brook Hill basketball team scored in double figures on Thursday night when the Guard steamrolled Willow Point-Trinity Christian, 60-30.
The game was played on the first day of the 8th Annual Tommy Young Classic.
Jakub Dluzewski score 11 points, pulled down six rebounds and had a half dozen assists to spark the Brook Hill effort.
Colton Carson knocked down 11 points and Noah Langemeier pitched in 10 to compliment his five steals and two rebounds.
Brady Callens finished with nine points for the Guard, followed by Grayson Murry with eight.
Brook Hill cruised out to a 36-20 halftime lead and led 46-24 going into the fourth period.
Brook Hill is scheduled to test Pineywoods Community Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Timberwolves (6-3) dispatched Rusk, 62-55, on Thursday.
