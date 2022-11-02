Ryan McCown, Jacksonville - The Tribe's senior quarterback went 18-22-1 for 277 yards and four touchdowns on a rain-soaked night at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday. McCown's 81.8-percent completion rate was his best of the season.
Tucker Howell, Troup - Howell, a junior inside linebacker, led the Tigers in tackles (14) in Troup's 50-6 triumph over Winona. He also had one tackle for loss. Howell is the leading tackler for the Cherokee-Southern Smith County area going into the final week of the regular season.
Aiden McCown, Rusk - McCown accounted for 333 yards of total offense in Rusk' rout over Brownsboro on Thursday. McCown went 12-15-0 for 183 yards through the air and tossed five touchdown passes. He gained 150 yards in 14 carries rushing and averaged 10.71 yards per carry.
Grayson Hearon, Troup - Hearon connected on 13-of-18 pass attempts for 212 yards and hurled four touchdown strikes in the Maroon and White's win over Winona. The junior has thrown 23 touchdown passes this season while giving up seven interceptions.
