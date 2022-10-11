Keegan Davis, Alto – Davis dazzled the homecoming crowd in Alto by throwing five touchdown passes in the Yellowjackets’ 46-34 win over Mount Enterprise. He also had seven carries for 93 yards, which included a 65-yard touchdown scamper. Defensively, Davis made 22 tackles, 12 of which were solo stops.
Xavier Kendrick, Brook Hill – Kendrick terrorized Dallas Shelton last week. He hauled in three passed for 104 yards and a touchdown for starters. Kendrick, who is from Jacksonville, came up with three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. In addition, he made six tackles, had four pass deflections and made a tackle for loss.
Cody Smallwood, Rusk – The leading tackler for the Eagles in last week’s game against Van, Smallwood totaled 19 stops, of which seven were of the solo variety. He also had one tackle for loss loss and a pass break up.
Kevin Pierce, Troup – The senior-running back was the offensive workhorse in Friday’s game against Edgewood. Pierce racked up 280 yards rushing on 36 carries and averaged 7.78 yards per carry. He also scored four rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.
