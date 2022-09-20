Top Performers Week 4 presented by Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk

DEVIN McCUIN, Jacksonville - McCuin was a player of impact on Friday when Jacksonville downed Pine Tree 31-21 in Longview. He intercepted a pass, weaved through several Pirate defenders before turning on the jets in route to scoring a 32-yard touchdown, which gave the Tribe the momentum for the rest of the night. McCuin also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass.
BRAYDEN TOMLINSON, Troup - Tomlinson led the Tigers with 25 tackles, 14 of which were solo take downs. Troup moved to 3-1 on the year after outlasting Omaha-Paul Pewitt, 60-56, on Friday evening.
XAVIER KENDRICK, Brook Hill - Kendrick had 117 receiving yards and caught two scoring strikes. He also carried the ball three times for 51 yards. Defensively, Kendrick amassed 10 tackles, had three tackles for loss and scored a defensive touchdown.
KEVIN PIERCE, Troup - The senior running back picked up 210 yards on 24 carries in last week's game. He scored five rushing touchdowns, including one that covered 49 yards.
