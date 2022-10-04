Top performers for Week 6 presented by Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk


AIDEN McCOWN, Rusk High School - Aiden McCown, a senior, threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Eagles' exciting 45-30 victory over Center. He went 15-22-0 for 267 yards through the air and rushed for 47 yards on three carries.

GRAYSON HEARON, Troup High School - Hearon's fine junior season continued on Friday night when he went 9-11-0 for 179 yards through the air. Included in his efforts was four touchdown passes in the Tigers' 63-6 rout of Quitman.

JERMICHAEL STURNS, Rusk High School - Sturns led the Eagle defensive charge last week by making 22 tackles (9 solo). He also accounted for two caused fumbles and a tackle for loss. Sturns, who plays middle linebacker, is a sophomore.

TUCKER HOWELL, Troup High School - Troup's tackling machine was in fine form on Friday when he recorded 16 tackles in his team's victory over Quitman to open conference play. Howell, a junior, is one of the Tiger linebackers.

