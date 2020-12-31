TOP STORY of 2020: Coronavirus pandemic severely impacts local sports scene

Fallout from the arrival of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in mid March affected the local sports scene, just as it impacted so many facets of everyday life for practically everyone.
High school powerlifting came to a halt just a few days before the state championships were to be contested, which possibly robbed Jacksonville High School's Chloie Devillier from winning a state title in her weight class, as she was the pre-meet favorite.
Soccer, track and field and tennis teams had their respective seasons halted as they were entering the home stretch.
Prep baseball and softball played only a handful of games before the virus' arrival.
Spring sports at Jacksonville College were also shut down, with all of the sports that normally start in the fall semester (except cross country) postponed until the spring semester.
Countless senior athletes had their high school sports careers abruptly ended and most Senior Recognition ceremonies were never held.
At the time it seemed so unfair.
Nine months and 330,000-plus death later, Americans agree at just how devastating coronavirus is.
