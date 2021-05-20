Top student-athletes spot lighted at Alto Sports Banquet

Brianna Green was presented with the Alto All-Around Athlete Award earlier this month at the Alto Sports Banquet. Jay Pope (not pictured) won the award for the male athletes.

Alto High School held its annual Sports Banquet on May 10 at The Legacy in Jacksonville.

Special Award winners included: Halle Duplichain and Jackson Duplichain (first cousins), David Holcomb “We Believe” Award; Jer'Darius Bolten and Kaden Skinner, Robert P. Brezina Award; Allona Bruton and Jackson Duplichain, Cody Sell Memorial Award; Kevin Blanton and Allona Bruton, Cam'Ron Matthews Fighting Heart Award; Presley Griffith and Matthew Randall, Brains and Brawn Award; Presley Griffith and Cody Watson, Ted Moore Award; Brianna Green and Jay Pope, Alto All-Around Athlete Award.

Alto had two student-athletes qualify for state and four that earned the right to compete in their respective sports at the regional level.

 

MVP AWARDS:

 

Cross Country MVP

Forest Lindsey (state qualifier)

 

Girls Basketball MVP

Mya Tyra

 

Boys Basketball MVP

Jay Pope

 

Tennis MVP

Halle Duplichain (regional qualifier)

Cody Watson (regional alternate)

 

Softball MVP

Halle Duplichain

 

Golf MVP

Jackson Howell (regional qualifier)

 

Baseball Co-MVPs

Matthew Randall

Cody Watson

 

Boys Track MVP

Logan Rogers (regional qualifier)

 

Girls Track MVP

Brianna Green (state qualifier)

 

Award Descriptions:

 

David Holcomb "We Believe" Award

This award is named for the 1979 recipient, David Holcomb, who died shortly before graduation day in 1979.  This award is based on desire, dedication, and genuine concern for the team.  This athlete, above all, must be a leader.

 

Robert P. Brezina Award

This award goes to the athlete who has come the farthest during the past year in ability and attitude.

 

Cody Sell Memorial Award

This award is given in honor of Cody J. Sell, an All-State basketball player who was a member of the 1989-1990 area champion basketball team.  Cody died in a tragic auto accident in the summer of 1990.  This award is based on many traits Cody possessed, such as courage, strong morals, dedication, and determination.

 

Cam'ron Matthews Fighting Heart Award

This award goes to the athlete who displays some of the traits that Cam'ron possessed:  high character, great leadership, courage, and gives 100% of their ability at all times.

 

Brains and Brawn Award

This award goes to the senior athlete with the highest GPA.

 

Ted Moore Award

This award goes to the junior or senior athlete who has strong characters, is coachable, has a good attitude, and above all, plays to the best of their ability through hard work and determination.

 

Alto All-Around Athlete Award

This award goes to the best all-around senior athlete.

 

 

NOTE: Jason Duplichain contributed to this story.

