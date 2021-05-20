Top student-athletes spot lighted at Alto Sports Banquet

Alto High School held its annual Sports Banquet on May 10 at The Legacy in Jacksonville.
Special Award winners included: Halle Duplichain and Jackson Duplichain (first cousins), David Holcomb “We Believe” Award; Jer'Darius Bolten and Kaden Skinner, Robert P. Brezina Award; Allona Bruton and Jackson Duplichain, Cody Sell Memorial Award; Kevin Blanton and Allona Bruton, Cam'Ron Matthews Fighting Heart Award; Presley Griffith and Matthew Randall, Brains and Brawn Award; Presley Griffith and Cody Watson, Ted Moore Award; Brianna Green and Jay Pope, Alto All-Around Athlete Award.
Alto had two student-athletes qualify for state and four that earned the right to compete in their respective sports at the regional level.
MVP AWARDS:
Cross Country MVP
Forest Lindsey (state qualifier)
Girls Basketball MVP
Mya Tyra
Boys Basketball MVP
Jay Pope
Tennis MVP
Halle Duplichain (regional qualifier)
Cody Watson (regional alternate)
Softball MVP
Halle Duplichain
Golf MVP
Jackson Howell (regional qualifier)
Baseball Co-MVPs
Matthew Randall
Cody Watson
Boys Track MVP
Logan Rogers (regional qualifier)
Girls Track MVP
Brianna Green (state qualifier)
SPECIAL AWARDS:
David Holcomb "We Believe" Award
Halle Duplichain
Jackson Duplichain
Robert P. Brezina Award
Jer'Darius Bolton
Kaden Skinner
Cody Sell Memorial Award
Allona Bruton
Jackson Duplichain
Cam'ron Matthews Fighting Heart Award
Kevin Blanton
Allona Bruton
Brains & Brawn Award
Presley Griffith
Matthew Randall
Ted Moore Award
Presley Griffith
Cody Watson
Alto All-Around Athlete
Brianna Green
Jay Pope
Award Descriptions:
David Holcomb "We Believe" Award
This award is named for the 1979 recipient, David Holcomb, who died shortly before graduation day in 1979. This award is based on desire, dedication, and genuine concern for the team. This athlete, above all, must be a leader.
Robert P. Brezina Award
This award goes to the athlete who has come the farthest during the past year in ability and attitude.
Cody Sell Memorial Award
This award is given in honor of Cody J. Sell, an All-State basketball player who was a member of the 1989-1990 area champion basketball team. Cody died in a tragic auto accident in the summer of 1990. This award is based on many traits Cody possessed, such as courage, strong morals, dedication, and determination.
Cam'ron Matthews Fighting Heart Award
This award goes to the athlete who displays some of the traits that Cam'ron possessed: high character, great leadership, courage, and gives 100% of their ability at all times.
Brains and Brawn Award
This award goes to the senior athlete with the highest GPA.
Ted Moore Award
This award goes to the junior or senior athlete who has strong characters, is coachable, has a good attitude, and above all, plays to the best of their ability through hard work and determination.
Alto All-Around Athlete Award
This award goes to the best all-around senior athlete.
NOTE: Jason Duplichain contributed to this story.
