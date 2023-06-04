TPWD Pineywoods fishing report

B.A. Steinhagen
- GOOD. Water stained; 74 degrees; 0.12 feet below pool. Bass are good targeting main lake vegetation with a hollow body frog, or white and chartreuse swim jig. Water levels have been fluctuating, scattering the fish.
- Bob Sandlin
- GOOD. Water stained; 79 degrees; 0.17 feet below pool. Fishing patterns should remain consistent until the summer weather pushes the fish into deeper water. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-20 feet deep using minnows or jigs. Catfish are good shallow on cheese bait or cut bait. Sand bass good on main lake points with slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good off points with brush in 15-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits, jigs and jigging spoons. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Black bass are good on topwater and subsurface patterns. Fish poppers around boat houses and retaining walls, deceivers and small jig patterns are working well. Bream are on beds, try bead heads and wooly buggers Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
- Caddo
- SLOW. Water stained; 72 degrees; 0.94 feet above pool. The full moon is coming up, so look for a small group of females to move up to spawn on the trees. Keep a fluke or senko handy to land these fish. Topwater action like frogs and buzz baits should be good around the grass and pads, and if you stay in the river keep a shaky head or Texas rig on your deck and fish the pads, cuts, turns and humps with a watermelon red or junebug worm. This is a beautiful time to come and enjoy this majestic lake God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
- Conroe
- GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. Eater sized catfish are great, but as the water temperature increases the average size fish is declining. The bite in the spawning areas is starting to dry up. The bite should remain plentiful throughout the summer, but you will have to work through lots of smaller fish. Trophy catfish have slowed while in the quiet stages of the spawn. Report by Brad Doyle, Bradley’s Guide Service. Bass are good early morning around piers, bulkheads, and docks near deeper water using crankbaits, swimbaits, or worms and lizards shaky head or Texas rigged. Stay persistent and cover as much water as possible to find the concentrations of fish. With the water temperatures well into the 80s, bass can be active around bluegill beds. Target adjacent ambush points holding structure or along the edge of beds with jigs or medium-running crankbaits. Report by Bryan Brawner, Lake Conroe Charters. Hybrids are good in 17-24 feet of water jigging MTPockets slabs, or trolling with deep diving crankbaits with a pet spoon tied 12 inches apart. Always check the tooth patch to determine the differences between white and hybrid bass. Still catching many juveniles, with a few keepers mixed in. Crappie are good with an aggressive bite with more solid thump than a lite bite using plastic or hair jigs in 14-23 feet of water on structure. Always wear your life jacket. Report by Mike Cason, Fishical Therapy Lake Conroe Guide.
- Fork
- GOOD. Water Stained; 80 degrees; 0.79 feet below pool. Bass are slow on frogs and topwaters early around points with flooded vegetation. Carolina rigs or flukes will land a few bites on points and humps in 7-12 feet of water, or deep crankbaits fished in 15-18 feet of water around timber and drop offs near points. The bite should improve on windy days, but lately there has been very little wind Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are good on topwater frogs and bait fish pattern lures on flooded timber and grass. Bream are excellent on beds. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The crappie fishing on Lake Fork keeps getting hotter and hotter along with the Texas heat. Fish are loading up on trees, brush and lay downs in 18-28 feet. Bridges are also a good place to look for a mess of crappie on sunny days. You may have to search around to find the columns that are holding good fish. A lot of fast limits this past week on small hand tied jigs on my boat and minnows have also been producing strong for some guides and anglers. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
- Houston County
- GOOD. Water stained; 79 degrees; 0.15 feet above pool. Largemouth bass are good along banks, docks and bulkheads in 2-9 feet of water using swim jigs, shaky heads, and weightless yum dingers. Crappie are good on standing timber, docks, and creek banks in 2-12 feet using minnows. Standing timber. Report by Colan Gonzales, DFW Fishing Guide Booking.com.
- GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 1.44 feet below pool. Fishing patterns should remain consistent until the summer weather pushes the fish into deeper water. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Catfish are good shallow on cheese bait. Sand bass are fair in creek channels using slabs or deep diving crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good off points in 15-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits, jigs and jigging spoons. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
- Livingston
- GOOD. Stained; 85 degrees; 0.00 feet at pool. White bass are excellent on the humps and points on the mid to south end of the lake jigging with �¾ ounce slabs off the bottom near the island. Some schooling action early in the morning and late in the evening. Catfish are fair moving to deeper water. Crappie are slow. Report by Jeff Friederick, Fishin’ Addiction Guide Service.
- Martin Creek
- GOOD. Water slightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.01 feet above pool. Bass are good biting in a summer pattern suspended off points and brush biting deep crankbaits. As always, fish along the hydrilla using red bug and watermelon red worms. Crappie are still scattered in deep brush biting pink head jigs and Bobby Garland plastic. Catfish are still shallow.
- Nacogdoches
- GOOD. Water clear; 78-82 degrees; 0.31 feet below pool. Largemouth bass are good shallow on grass edges or along creek channels. Topwater lures in the morning hours can be very productive. Lots of fish are suspended in the water column feeding on shad. Black crappie are good and grouped up well on timber and brush piles. Report by Blake Oestreich, Brushbuster Guide Service.
- Naconiche
- GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees. Finally finding some Wolfpack schools of bass off shore. Fish range between 2-5 pounds. All the typical shad lures are working, so cast Alabama rigs, jerkbaits, underpins. The crappie population is good. Catfish are slow. Report by Eric Wolfe, NacoTack Fishing Services.
- Raven
- GOOD. Water clear; 80 degrees; 0.00 feet full pool. The bite can be tough but overall is good. Bass are good on topwater lures early and late along grass edges. Clarity is 3-4 feet. Crappie are good on the piers and brush piles with minnows and Gulp Alive baits. Catfish are fair on cut bluegill. Please note, the gators are in full swing warm-weather mode, so do not use stringers for your fish and try to get them landed as quickly as you can. Otherwise, you may lose your catch to the local apex predators. Our turtles are nesting, so you are likely to see them moving around and crossing the road. If you see one, leave it be. If they are crossing the road, please let staff know and we will assist in moving out of harm's way. Do not move them yourself.
- Sam Rayburn
- GOOD. Water stained; 77 degrees; 0.63 feet above pool. Bass topwater bite is picking up, and wacky worms, spinnerbaits and Carolina rigs are good on offshore ridges and humps. Crappie are good with mostly smaller sized fish being caught on brush piles and timber using minnows and jigs. Blue and channel catfish are good off points in 20 feet of water with cut bait. White bass are roaming on humps and points. Report by Captain Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
- Toledo Bend
- GOOD. Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.62 feet below pool. The water level is 171.37 with no generators running. Water temperature at the Dam is 77 degrees. North of the three-mile Pendleton bridge, temperatures have been running 75-79 degrees. The shad spawn is winding down, and now the bluegill spawning beds will be the key for that big bass bite using swim jigs in bluegill colors with a short trailer in green pumpkin and watermelon red with just a little tail dip in chartreuse. Look for a hard sandy bottom where the Bluegill can spawn on shallow points close to deep water. Some bigger bass are being caught on the main lake using Carolina rigs with a 10-12-inch old monster worms in colors watermelon red, watermelon red candy, black/red flake and tilapia gold over brush piles and edges of the river channel. Pay close attention to your thermocline as this can make or break your fishing day. Crappie bite is still heating up offshore using minnows and jigs. While fishing deep for Crappie using minnows you might catch several types of fish like Catfish, White Bass, Bluegill, and Gaspergou. The frog bite has been producing on popping frogs and hollow body frogs late in the evenings over vegetation. Flyrodders are catching quality Bass over vegetation using 8 and 10 weight fly rods. Top flies this week have been a weighted spoon fly black with red glitter, a Stealth Goober, and shad imitation topwater popper fly. Safety reminder: sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen! Remember, it is always better to play it safe by telling a loved one or friend the area you will be fishing, how many people are in your party and the expected return time. Good luck and keep casting forward! Report from Master Captain Steve “Scooby” Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide, and Mudfish Custom Rod Shop.
- Tyler
- FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. Bass are slow out to16 feet of water using topwater frogs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and worms. Crappie are good in 12-16 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows. Catfish are slow with cut bait in 16 feet of water on brush. Bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.
- Wright Patman
- GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.17 feet below pool. Fishing patterns remain similar. Catfish are good on baited holes with punch bait or in shallow water. White bass bite slowed to fair after the rising water levels. Try trolling a shallow crankbait around main lake points. Crappie are slow but still being caught in 14-15 feet of water on brush piles. Report by Brooks Tarkington, Lake Wright Patman Guide Service.
