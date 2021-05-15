AUSTIN -The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is continuing to investigate and collect water samples on Lake Murvaul in Panola County after a fish kill was reported on April 16. The fish kill appears to be over, since there have been no new reports of dead fish and wildlife since May 3. But the investigation into its cause continues, and TPWD is awaiting further results from additional lab cultures and information from Baylor University regarding cyanobacteria present in the water samples.
During the initial investigation, water quality was surveyed at multiple locations across the lake and affected fish were recorded. Water quality parameters were within acceptable ranges for Lake Murvaul. TPWD personnel collected and shipped fish samples to the Agency’s fish health lab in San Marcos for analysis. TPWD personnel returned to the lake on April 27, 2021 to conduct an additional survey of the western portion of the lake for water quality data and collected more fish samples for analysis.
On May 3, TPWD personnel investigated Lake Murvaul again after suspected cyanobacteria blooms were reported. Water samples were collected and sent to Baylor University in Waco, TX to be tested for the presence of cyanobacteria. The Sabine River Authority (SRA) participated in the investigation by collecting water samples to test for nutrient loads and chlorophyll-a content.
On May 6, Baylor University confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria that can produce cyanotoxin. Although it’s not certain cyanobacteria caused the kill, fisheries scientists are investigating that and other possibilities.
TPWD’s lab reported that the initial fish sample presented with a bacterial infection. Lab personnel will be growing these bacteria to determine if an opportunistic pathogen was present. Opportunistic pathogens are types of microorganisms that do not usually harm fish but can do so when a fish is not healthy enough to resist infection.
Although there is no conclusive research indicating cyanotoxins make fish unsafe to eat, any concerns regarding the safety of consuming fish from Lake Murvaul should be addressed to the Texas Department of Safety and Health Services, Seafood and Aquatic Life Unit at seafood.regulatory@dshs.texas.gov. TPWD and DSHS are sharing information about the fish kill.
