Track and Field: Brook Hill to send large squad to regionals

Eleven student-athletes will be representing The Brook Hill School at the TAPPS Class 5A Regional Championships, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle.
Sam Hall is one to watch, after he finished in first place in Pole Vault at the district meet last week. Hall cleared 10'-0” to garner the gold.
Freshman Caley Fitzgerald has qualified in four events; Triple Jump, 100 Meter Hurdles, 300 Meter Hurdles and in the 200 Meter Run.
Fitzgerald took first place in Triple Jump (32'-07”) and in the 300 Meter Hurdles (49.23) on the district level.
Brook Hill track and field is coached by Malcolm Dotson.
Brook Hill track and field regional qualifiers (district finishes indicated)
William Roberts
Discus - 3rd Place (126-11.00)
Isaiah Obaseki
Shot Put - 3rd Place (43-02.00)
Sam Hall
Pole Vault - 1st Place (10-00.00)
Owen Funk
Pole Vault - 2nd Place (9-00.00)
Anna Hall
Pole Vault - 4th Place (7-00.00)
Joseph Johnson
High Jump - 3rd Place (5-08.00)
Caley Fitzgerald
Triple Jump - 1st Place (32-07.00)
100H - 2nd Place (18.20)
300H - 1st Place (49.23)
200M- 2nd Place (27.61)
Ture Nilsson
800m - 3rd Place (2:16.74)
Noah Langemeier
800m - 2nd Place (2:13.87)
Jack Jordan
110H - 2nd Place (17.12)
Matthew Laine
300H - 3rd Place (45.77)
