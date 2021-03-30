Track and Field: Jaguars win 2 gold medals at Dan Veach Invitational

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The Jacksonville College track and field team, competing in its first season in school history, showed marked improvement in just its second meet — the Dan Veach Invitational, hosted by Southern Arkansas University — of the season on Saturday.
Two of the men's team members came home with gold medals, with one Jag finishing in second place.
Several Lady Jags also gave a good account of themselves by placing near the top.
JC's next action will come in two weeks at the East Texas Invitational in Commerce.
JC track and field is coached by Kirby Shepherd (head) and Jacob Rowland (assistant).
MEN
Lexington Hatch came in first place in High Jump for the second time this season.
Hatch cleared 6'-2.72”.
Shepherd said that he was proud of the way Hatch gutted it out.
“Lexington jumped a season best of 6' 2,72.” he said. “He rolled his ankle on his third jump, but (he) stayed strong and cleared two-more heights before clipping the bar.”
JC's Zack Brown-Schilling came in second place in the event, clearing 6'-.075”.
Competing in Long Jump for the first time this season, Christian Lacy walked away with a gold medal in Magnolia. He landed a jump of 21'-8.75”.
Lacy was thrust into an interesting series of events, according to his coach.
“ During (Lacy's) long jump finals he jogged onto the track, ran a 53 in his heat of the 400's and then went right back into his long jump finals,” Shepherd said. “These next few weeks will be very beneficial to him when it comes to getting his strength and flexibility for his jump. (He) should improve nicely. “
Randy Canady also was a busy man.
He ran a 3.57 in the 1500 Meter run, which was good enough to qualify the sophomore for the NJCAA National Meet in Levelland in early May and net him a third-place finish.
Canady became the first national qualifier in school history, according to Shepherd.
Canady also came in third place in the 800 Meter Run.
Shepherd said that he thinks Canady will continue to improve as the season unfolds.
Meanwhile, Wesley Rogers posted a 15-second personal record in the 1500.
Jordan Douglas came in fourth place in the 400 Meter Run, stopping the clock on 50.1.
“I think Jordan will be dipping under 50 real soon. He's inching closer to the National qualifying standard of 48.7.” Shepherd said.
The Jags' 4X100 Meter Relay team (Elijah English, Everett Sadler, Jeremiah Mobley, Ja'Kadric Watts) were timed in 46.42 and came in third place.
Mobley is a Jacksonville High School graduate.
WOMEN
In High Jump Jaiyah Hodge jumped a season best of 5' .025" and placed second overall.
Hodge also ran in the 800 Meter Run, her first time to do so at the collegiate level. She ended up in 11th place (2:42.2).
Estela Dorantes ran a monster personal record in the 1500 Meter Run. Shepherd said he was pleased to see that Dorantes had dropped 25 seconds from the team's last meet two weeks ago.
“I am excited to see her continue to improve in both the 1500 and 800,” Shepherd said. So proud of her.”
In the 100 Meter Dash, Lady Jag Malaisha Cartright ran a 12.91 to come in third place. She was scheduled to return for the 200 Meter Run, but it was canceled (lightning).
