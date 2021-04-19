Track and field: Rusk boys to send nice size contingent to 4-A Region III meet

When the UIL Class 4A, Region II Track and Field Championships get under way later this week there will plenty of red and black on the track.
After posting strong efforts at the Class 4A 15/16-4A Area Meet in Madisonville last week, seven members of the Eagle track and field team have qualified for a trip to League City
Rusk's top finish at the Area championships was Landon Weaver's second place finish in Long Jump. Weaver's recorded mark was 21'-6”.
Amarion Tilley claimed bronze medal in 300 Meter Hurdles by finishing in third place. His time was 41.84.
Meanwhile, Jackson Crysup came in fourth place in the 200 Meter Dash (23.23) and Joseph McGowan was fourth in Long Jump (20'-10.25”).
Two of the Eagles' relay teams qualified for regionals, both coming in fourth place.
The 4X100 Meter squad (Alex Jones, Will Dixon, Weaver, Trey Devereaux) were timed in 43.47.
A final time of 1:31.26 was achieved by the 4X200 Meter unit, which included Crysup, Jones, Dixon and Weaver.
The Class 4A, Region III Championships will be held at Challenger Stadium in League City on Friday.
