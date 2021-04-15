Track and field: Troup athletes win 4 gold medals at 15/16-3A Area meet

NEW DIANA — Dalton Smith, a senior at Troup High School, set a new personal record in Pole Vault and became the Area Champion when he cleared 15 feet, 1 inch at the Districts 15/16-3A Area Track and Field Meet on Wednesday.
The meet was hosted by New Diana High School.
Bracey Cover, a junior, recorded a mark of 5'-8” to finish in second place in High Jump, varsity boy's division.
Smith and Cover will see their next action on April 23-24 at the Class 3A, Region II Championships, to be held at Whitehouse Wildcat Stadium.
The Lady Tigers came in seventh place out of 15 schools in the team standings, netting three first-place finishes and qualifying several for the regional championships.
In Pole Vault, Bailey Hartley, a senior, won the gold by clearing 10'.
Senior Marigold Hunter became the new Area Champion in the 1,600 Meter Run (5:40) and in the 3,200 Meter Run (12:30).
Other Lady Tigers to qualify for regionals included Reagan Shofner (Shot Put, 3rd, 24'-0”) and Danielle Puckett(3,300 Meter Run, 4th, 13:18).
Troup High School Track & Field
Districts 15 & 16-3A AREA Track & Field Meet Results:
Varsity Girls Varsity Girls finished 7th overall at the Area meet out of 15 teams.
Sr. Bailey Hartley - 1st, Pole Vault (10') Area Champion - Regional Qualifier
Sr. Marigold Hunter - 1st, 1600 (5:40) and 1st, 3200 (12:30) Area Champion - Regional Qualifier
Reagan Shofner - 3rd, Shot Put (34-0) Regional Qualifier
Danielle Puckett - 4th, 3200 (13:18) Regional Qualifier
Fr. Yanely Jaimes - 6th, 300H (56.48)
Varsity Boys
Sr. Dalton Smith - 1st, Pole Vault (15-1) PR; Area Champion; Regional Qualifier
Jr. Bracey Cover - 2nd, High Jump (5-8) Regional Qualifier
4x100 Relay - 5th (44.97) Trevor Padia, Kaden Mahoney, Brayden Vess, Charles Boyd
Sr. Brayden Vess - 6th, 100 (11.51)
