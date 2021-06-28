Track & Field: Bullard grad Wilkerson signs with Univ. of the Southwest

Ashley Waterman, center, is pictured signing a national letter to attend University of the Southwerst in Hobbs, NM where she will compete in high jump for the school's women's track and field team. Waterman is a 2021 graduate of Bullard High School.

 Courtesy of Bullard Athletics

BULLARD — Ashley Waterman, a 2021 graduate of Bullard High School, will soon be heading out west to continue her academic and track and field endeavors.

Waterman signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of the Southwest (USW), located in Hobbs, NM, last week.

Waterman holds the Bullard school record in women's high jump, which she will look to improve on at USW.

USW is a member of the Red River Athletic Conference (NAIA, Division I).

The Mustangs are coached by Tony Skiles.

